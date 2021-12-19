CHAMPAIGN — Iain Campbell Paul, 83, of Champaign passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Iain was born Oct. 1, 1938, in Clydebank, Scotland, to John and Mary Paul. The family moved to the village of Rosneath during World War II to escape the German bombing of Clydebank. Iain was a wee boy at the time and became quite fond of his chickens, whom he named after his aunties, Jean, Barbara and Peggy. Their home was destroyed in the Blitz.
As a young man, he enjoyed golf, opera and climbing the Munros, the highest mountains in the Highlands.
Iain earned his Ph.D. in chemistry at Glasgow University, graduating with honors. He completed his post-doctorate research at Harvard University in Boston, where he married Maureen Gemmell of Glasgow, the mother of his children, Sheila and David.
Iain went on to accept a faculty position as professor of crystallography at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 1964, where he continued his research and became a favorite of his many students over the years.
Iain's love of beautiful things led him to a second career of sorts in the antique business. He was one of the cofounders of Vintage Antiques on Walnut Street in downtown Champaign. He and his wife, Michelle Overman (Sue), were regulars at the Bement, Homer, Clingan and Gordyville auctions. They also ran many estate sales, and Iain was well known for making sure estate sale etiquette was followed. Iain and Sue were beloved figures in the local antique community.
Iain was not just a brilliant scientist. His many interests included literature, history, politics and the arts, especially classical music. Wagner's Ring Cycle was his favorite. He went on to become one of the foremost collectors and experts of American Art pottery in the country. He also became a U.S. citizen so he could participate in the political process and finally be able to vote.
Iain and Sue shared a love of travel. Their adventures took them to Chicago, New York, London, Paris and many other destinations, including, of course, Scotland.
Iain is survived by his beloved wife, Michelle Overman (Sue), who lovingly cared for him in his later years; daughter, Sheila Paul (Phil Bloomer); and son, David Paul (Christie).
Memorials may be made to Hospice Hearts Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 17605, Urbana, IL 61803, in honor of all the cats Iain loved — especially Blazy, Barney and Baby Paul. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.