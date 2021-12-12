SAVOY — Ida M. Depew, 85, died early Thursday morning (Dec. 9, 2021) at Champaign Urbana Nursing & Rehab, Savoy.
In accordance with Ida’s wishes, she will be cremated and buried next to her parents at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Champaign. There will be a graveside service at noon Friday, Dec. 17, at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Owens Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Ida was born on Feb. 8, 1936, in Waukegan, to Joseph and Marguerite (Babb) Buttitta. She was preceded in death by one son, Fred Depew, in 2016 and a sister, JoAnn Hall.
Survivors include one son, Gerald (wife Rose) Depew; five grandchildren, Jesse, David, Eric, Allison and Matt Depew; and four great-grandchildren, Quincy, Eli, Quinn and Zorro.
Ida was a longtime member of St. Matthew’s Catholic Church. She worked at her father’s store, Campus Shoe Store, which became Campus Sportswear, for many years.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Champaign County Blood Bank.