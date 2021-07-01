CHAMPAIGN — Ida Mae Wilson McMullen was born on Oct. 26, 1937, in Swedesboro, N.J., to the late Edison Wilson and Sarah Davis Wilson. She slipped into being in the company of the Lord on May 22, 2021.
Ida started her education in a one-room schoolhouse in the country but later attended public school in Camden, N.J. She went on to graduate from Woodrow Wilson High School.
She had two careers as a journeyman at Caldwell Printers and later a merchandise manager at K-Mart. In her leisure time for the past 25 years, she baked cakes and cookies, made candy and chocolate-covered everything to her family's delight, and played bingo to hers. She traveled back and forth between New Jersey and Illinois, having duel residences.
Ida gave birth to and raised seven children, Alice Wilson of Woodbury, N.J., Michael Q. McMullen, Dennis (Jeanette) McMullen, Eric E. McMullen, Troy D. (Yolanda) McMullen, all of Champaign, Michelle McMullen of Billings Mont., and Christopher D. (Ashley) McMullen of Paulsboro, N.J. These children in turn blessed her with 21 grandchildren. The blessing continues to date with 18 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas H. McMullen; two grandchildren, Yameen Johnson and Payton K. McMullen; two great-grandsons, Javier Sibley and Noah Lewis Brown; four brothers, Frank (Sonny) and Orsel Davis, Edison Wilson Jr. and Otto Wilson Sr.; and two sisters, Sara Davis and Lillian Payne.
She leaves the rest of us, including nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends, with beautiful memories of her fun spirit, her wisdom and her love.
A Homegoing Celebration will commence at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 1215 W. Bradley Ave., Urbana, with the Rev D.L. Jenkins as eulogist. A visitation will begin at 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Condolences can be offered at leekandsonsfuneralhome.com.