WOODWORTH — Ida L. Rascher, 95, of Woodworth went to be with her Lord Jesus on Sunday (Jan. 2, 2022) at home.
Ida was born on March 13, 1926, in Paulding, Ohio, the daughter of Alfred and Mattie (Rieches) Dettmering, and they preceded her in death. She married Arthur H. Rascher on Dec. 10, 1944, in Buckley, and he preceded her in death on May 17, 1970.
She was also preceded in death by one brother, Marvin; two sisters, Gladys and Elsie; two daughters, Betty Rascher and Sue Scheiwe; one grandson, Gregory Rascher; and one sister-in-law, Arliss Dettmering.
She is survived by one son-in-law, Paul Scheiwe of Lowell, Ind.; one daughter, Nancy (David) Drook of Mahomet; four sons, Glen (Lisa) Rascher of Palmyra, Dale (Barbara) Rascher of Tolono, Gary (Louise) Rascher of Onarga and Steve (Angeline) Rascher of San Antonio, Texas; one brother, Kenneth Dettmering of Buckley; one sister-in-law, Ruth Dettmering of Buckley; 14 grandchildren; seven stepgrandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 15 stepgreat-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and three stepgreat-great-grandchildren.
Ida was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Woodworth as well as the Ladies Aid. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting and yard work. Ida helped her husband on the farm for many years, worked as a clerk at Ben Franklin for 11 years, worked at Walmart for two years and was involved in the Senior Companion Program for 16 years.
Visitation will be from 12:30 until the 2 p.m. funeral service Saturday, Jan. 8, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Woodworth. The Rev. Michael Ruhlig will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, Woodworth.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Woodworth or Iroquois Memorial Hospice. Arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home, Cissna Park.