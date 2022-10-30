GIBSON CITY — Pauline Brooks, 94, of Gibson City peacefully passed away at 12:20 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 26, 2022) at Gibson Area Hospital, Gibson City.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at First Baptist Church, Gibson City. Her funeral will begin at 11 a.m. with Adam Drollinger officiating. Burial will take place in Drummer Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church.
Pauline was born March 28, 1928, in Casey County, Ky., a daughter of Clarence and Damie (Edwards) Carson. She married Carl Brooks on May 13, 1943, in Clayton, Mo. He passed away March 22, 2011. They were married for 67 years.
She is survived by two children, Janet (Bob) Flageole of Gibson City and Douglas (Karen) Brooks of Champaign; and a daughter-in-law, Kathy Brooks of Normal. She had nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Diane Brooks (1969); son, Larry Brooks (2008); two sisters, Geneva Cain and Permelia Spurling; and five brothers-in-law.
Pauline was an active member of First Baptist Church in Gibson City. She worked for Illinois Bell, Heffners, Gills Drug Store, IGA, sold insurance for Wesley Calhoun, owned Pauline’s Beauty Shop and co-owned the car wash on Seventh and Melvin Streets in Gibson City.