SULLIVAN — Ilene J. Bryant, 78, of Sullivan passed away at 1:50 p.m. Sunday (May 8, 2022) in Mason Point, Sullivan, with her family by her side.
Celebration of life services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Jeremy Harminson officiating. Private family burial will be in Greenhill Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Feel free to dress casual.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the Sullivan Ambulance Service or the Parkinson’s Foundation. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.
Mrs. Bryant was born April 27, 1944, in Lebanon, Mo., the daughter of Clifford Lee and Virginia Lucille Kapp.
Ilene was a bookkeeper for the family business, Richardson Construction, for many years. They developed many projects in Sullivan, from Okaw Boat Storage, Richardson Car Wash, to many rental properties along with home construction dwellings. She managed all these properties with pride and dedication.
She was a member of the Sullivan Landlord Association. She dedicated a lot of her time taking care of the needs of her tenants. When she wasn’t repairing a washer, fixing a leak or even changing a light bulb for someone, she really enjoyed spending time with family. She was an excellent cook in which she critiqued every meal like it was missing something even though it was delicious. Everyone enjoyed their family garage fish fries and gathering for their Richardson family reunions. Ilene could do anything from go-kart racing, bowling and making the most beautiful flower arrangements in a snap. Her front closet was like a mini Hobby Lobby. She really enjoyed going fishing with Gene. She always made a point to get a dig in on Gene when when she caught more. She loved going on shopping trips with Diane, almost as much as she liked calling Chad on speaker and telling their stories from the day, laughing like teenagers. She also enjoyed following the Cardinals with Brett and getting updates on Bailey’s softball scores.
Ilene married John Dowling on April 8, 1962, in Urbana. She then married Gene Bryant on June 24, 1991, in Las Vegas, and he survives.
Other survivors include her children, Brett (Nichole) Dowling of St. Joseph, Diane Morgan (Ron Parkerson) of Sullivan and Chad (Nicki) Dowling of Altoona, Iowa; stepdaughters, Anjanette (Marty) Shat of Mt. Dora, Fla., and Nichole (Brett) Dowling of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Sam Dowling, Olivia Dowling, Jack Dowling, Kyrsten (Andy) McKenna, Lauren Dowling and Bailey Dowling; great-granddaughter, Leena Dowling; brothers, Jerry (Mary Beth) Richardson of Lebanon, Mo., Jay (Melinda) Richardson of Sullivan and Neil (Margo) Richardson of Urbana; and a sister-in-law Ivan’s Mary Richardson of Urbana and sister-in-law Edward’s Mary Richardson of Sullivan.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Norman, Edward, Kenneth and Ivan.