GIBSON CITY — Ilene Anne Lee, 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday (Dec. 20, 2020).
She was born Feb. 19, 1936, to Fred and Tena Osterbur, Royal. She attended school in Royal and Ogden, graduating from high school in Ogden.
Ilene married Fred C. Ford in 1954, and they had one daughter, Vickey, in 1955. She later married Kenneth Lee in 1963.
Ilene graduated from Illinois Commercial College and pursued a career in data processing. Her career advanced as she changed duty stations following her husband’s military career. Ken and Ilene lived in Illinois, Florida, Colorado and California over the years, eventually settling in Watsonville, Calif., at retirement in 1977. Ilene retired from Granite Construction to care for Ken.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth; and sister, Myra Luttrell.
She is survived by her daughter, Vickey (Ronald) Blakey; grandsons, Matt Blakey and Mark Blakey; brother, Marvin (Belva) Osterbur; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The Family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ilene’s favorite charities, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the Wounded Warrior Project and Disabled American Veterans. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.