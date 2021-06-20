CHAMPAIGN — Imogene “Imie” Carroll Streeter, 90, of Champaign went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 3, 2021.
Imie was born Aug. 30, 1930, in Centralia, the first daughter of Marion Wesley and Fern Loretta (Breeze) Carroll.
Imie was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Marjorie Rueter; and a brother, LaVern Carroll.
She is survived by a brother, Kenneth Carroll (California); a sister, Barbara Peterson (John) of Carbondale; and an abundance of nieces and nephews, including Dee Honn (Arthur) and Elizabeth Collard (Okemos, Mich.), who were blessed by being loved like daughters. Imie was also a beloved “grandma” to many of her grandnieces and -nephews.
She married Harrison Streeter on July 21, 1962, in Champaign. They would have celebrated 50 years of marriage in July 2012 had Harry lived only another few months. He died on April 10, 2012. They had 22 years of great retirement and traveled widely, visiting 70 countries. She most enjoyed visiting Africa and Italy.
In 1978, she was awarded the Anna Mahaffey Award for Outstanding Business Educator in the central Illinois region. She was among those honored in Iowa City, Iowa, as a new member of Beta Gamma Sigma.
Imie served as a member of the Deaconesses Board for three years at First Baptist Church of Savoy and was a member of this church for many years.
She was elected president of the U.S. chapter of the International Society for Business Education at the group’s convention held in Washington, D.C. She served as secretary of the national ISBE chapter for two years and president-elect and president of ISBE.
Being a member of the P.E.O. sisterhood was very important to Imie, and she actively promoted Cottey College and other P.E.O. educational projects.
Imie was awarded her bachelor of business administration from the University of Iowa and her master’s degree from the University of Illinois and worked up to the position of supervisory secretary in the general engineering office before deciding she wanted to teach.
She taught in Mahomet High School for 23 years. She enjoyed all her classes but especially liked the challenge of her accounting and business law classes. She remembered one of her students in accounting raising his hand after a very hard lesson and asking if she made house calls!
Imie was a beautiful, classy woman whose smile, kindness and loving nature brought happiness to everyone fortunate enough to know her. She loved ballroom dancing, Illini games and functions, entertaining friends and gourmet cooking. She had a flair for decorating for each holiday with such talent that her home could have graced any home magazine. Imie also loved hats and was lovingly known as the “hat lady” at church. Imie will truly be missed, but she is at peace dancing in heaven with Harry.
Funeral arrangements are as follows: Visitation from 3 to 4 p.m. and a memorial service at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at First Baptist Church at Savoy.
Memorials may be made to P.E.O. in care of Connie Shaw, 401 E. Scovill St., Urbana, IL 61801, or First Baptist Church at Savoy, 1602 S. Prospect Ave., Savoy, IL 61874.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.