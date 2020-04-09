FITHIAN — Imogene Swick, 91, of Fithian passed away at 9:34 a.m. Monday (April 6, 2020) at Amber Glen in Urbana.
There will be no services. Cremation rites have been accorded. Kirby Funeral Homer in Homer is assisting the family.
Imogene was born Oct. 4, 1928, in Hoopeston, the daughter of James and Margaret Osman Owens. Imogene’s mother died at age 22 when Imogene was just 1 year old. She was then raised for a time by her paternal grandmother, Dorothy Owens. Her dad then got remarried to Lena (Craigmyle) Owens. Imogene married John Elwin Swick on June 28, 1946. He preceded her in death on June 26, 2016.
Survivors inlcude her son, Terry Swick of St. Augustine, Fla.; daughter, Susan (John) Champion of Ocala, Fla.; son, Ron Swick of Huntingburg, Ind.; daughter, Betsy (Jim) Youhas of Oakwood; grandchildren, Brett (Alison) Champion, Sara Swick, Jarod (Sara) Champion, John Michael Swick, Zane (Allison) Youhas, Wesley (Katrina and Sara) Youhas and Conner (Shanna) Youhas; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, James, Remy, Hugh, Finn, Landen and Audrey; and brother, Danny (Susie) Owens.
She was also preceded by two brothers, James Dean Owens and Robert Owens, and two stepsisters, Betty Pollock and Edna Creighton.
Imogene was a member of Fithian United Methodist Church and a member of the Frontier Twirlers Square Dance Club. She loved exploring the world with her husband and working with the church. Imogene was an excellent cook and never knew a stranger.
Memorials can be made to Fithian United Methodist Church.