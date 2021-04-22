POTOMAC — Thank-you, Ina Jean Bailey. You are much admired, and you set a great example of how to live a long and wonderful life!
Born Ina Jean Cessna on July 2, 1926, in Hope, she provided her family, and all of those who knew her, with a legacy of courage, faith, love and happiness ...
Whether through her service as a much-admired nurse, or after her retirement with dutiful attendance to many friends in need, she was a delight to us all.
Remembered for her quiet whit, gentle way and sweet sense of humor ... she was always courteous and unassuming ...
During her 94 years, she was active in her church, and despite some sorrow and hardship that life brought her, she remained an example of that which we most admire in a person.
She was not confused about what was important. And she knew how to celebrate the best things in life, with spirit and adventure ...
After living in Tucson for 45 years, she picked up and moved back to Potomac with no big fuss. She had come home, near the place where she grew up. She wrote about it in her memoirs and described it to her children and grandchildren.
It is a place that in many ways shaped her, where she knew a simpler life, a farm life where they gathered around the kitchen table and shared whatever they had. A place where customs were different and winters could be long and cold, with close family surviving together.
It was a beautiful and independent Ina Jean Cessna who married Bill Bailey Sr. of Danville in 1949. They remained happily married for more than 42 years, having raised three sons and two daughters while serving as an USAF family stationed around the world.
She is survived by a large family, including grandchildren and great-grandchildren who feel fortunate to have had her in their lives. They ask all to join in celebrating her amazing great life.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 23, at Blurton Funeral Home, Potomac. A celebration of her life will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at Hope United Church of Christ, with Pastor Randy Holden officiating. She will be laid to rest following the services in Embury Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Hope United Church of Christ. The family has entrusted Blurton Funeral Home to assist them in honoring her life. Condolences may be shared with the family on her everlasting memorial page at blurtonfuneralhomes.com.