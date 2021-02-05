CHAMPAIGN — Heaven has gained an angel. Inez (Craig) Goddard, 87, of Champaign peacefully passed away Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Kingsbridge Memory Care House, Brevard, N.C.
She was born on May 15, 1933, in Flipping, Ky., and moved to Champaign in 1950. She was married to Robert Goddard for 59 years until his death in 2011.
Inez was proceeded in death by her husband, Robert Goddard; two brothers, Rex and Paul; and three sisters, Judy, Alene and Jonelle.
She is survived by her sister, Hazel Demeris of Champaign.
Inez had three daughters, Patricia Burton of Colorado, Rosemary Rominger (Ron) of Georgia and Robin Ashmore (Rick) of North Carolina. Inez had three grandchildren, Apryl and Nichole of Colorado and Erik of North Carolina; and three great-grandchildren of Colorado.
Inez ran a day care in her home in Champaign for many years and retired to Florida to be near two of her daughters. Inez never met a stranger and always greeted anyone who stopped by for a meal with her southern charm. She was sassy and always the life of the party. She loved her family and always had her pictures around her, including her pictures of her beloved Kentucky roots.
There will be a celebration of life for Inez in late spring in Champaign. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to alz.org.