URBANA — Ingeborg Farchmin, 97, of Urbana, passed away Oct. 5, 2022, at home surrounded by family and in the thoughts of members that couldn't physically be with her.
Inge was born on Oct. 22, 1924, in Hamburg, Germany. She was the daughter of Heinrich and Anna (Schierloh) Fabel. On Sept. 20, 1947, she married Walter (Walt) Alfred Farchmin. Walt passed away in December 2000.
Left to be missed by friends and family, she is survived by daughters Birgit Farchmin, Lilo Tipsord (Tom Ealy), and son, Walter W. Farchmin (June). She happily bragged about having seven grandchildren, Jeff Bown (Danielle), Eric Bown, Dierdre Bown, Allison May, Reid Farchmin (Maggie), Grant Farchmin (Emily), and Paige (Brody) Duncan. As of June 2022, she could further dote of having seven great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Axel, Jean, William, Stephen, and Robert Bown; and most recently, William Farchmin.
Inge, Walt, and their eldest daughter Birgit came to the United States in December 1952. They started their American residency in Peoria and later moved to Urbana, where Inge and Walt would remain. Settling in Urbana, Inge was a homemaker, took pride in her family and had lifelong friends.
Inge was a fabulous cook; Sunday dinners were her specialty and tradition. Her children did their best to harass her into writing down their favorite recipes, and with great fortune, sometimes she did. She enjoyed working in her yard and gardening. Inge was always willing to participate in card games, board games, and trips to the casino. She was a super Scrabble player, despite English being her second language. During Walt's retirement years, they enjoyed traveling and spending winter months in Florida, where they often went fishing.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or to an organization of donor’s choice.
Private graveside service will be held Oct. 23 at Eastlawn Burial Park in Urbana.