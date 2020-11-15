OAKWOOD — Iota L. Hammon, 92, of Oakwood passed away at 12:49 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Liberty Village, Danville.
Iota was born March 16, 1928, in Winchester to Clark and Grace Iler Batley. She married William “Tuck” Hammon Jr. on Sept. 22, 1946, in Winchester. He preceded her in death on April 30, 2013.
Surviving are four daughters, Marsha Walton of Urbana, Kathy (Gary) Henk of Danville, Billie (Dan) Severns of Danville and Jacque (Stan) Waters of Marysville, Wash.; one surrogate daughter, Judy (Russ) Zurlinden of Danville; one brother, Norman (Loveda) Batley; 13 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Herkie Batley.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, the Rev. Loren Batley and an infant brother, Harvey.
Iota earned her degree in cosmetology and used her talent on family and friends. She was a longtime cook at Newtown Grade School and was a partner along with “Tuck” in their Oakwood restaurant, and later worked in the office of Oakwood Grade School.
She enjoyed wood carving. She was an accomplished seamstress and loved nature as well as walking in the woods and hummingbirds and picking berries.
Iota was a member of the Faith Baptist Church and led Bible study at Liberty Village and led the bingo games, too, and was a loyal volunteer at the Festival of Trees. She was active in the young readers program at Oakwood Grade School.
Private funeral services will be held at Robison Chapel, Catlin, with Pastor Patti Wise officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Oakwood.
Memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Condolences may be offered at robisonchapel.com.