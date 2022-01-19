FLATVILLE — Irene Buhr, 94, of Flatville passed away at 5 a.m. Monday (Jan. 17, 2022) at Country Health Care & Rehab, Gifford.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville, with the Rev. James T. Lehmann officiating. Burial will follow in Kopmann Cemetery. There will be no visitation, but a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Baier Family Funeral Services, Flatville, is handling arrangements.
She was born on July 24, 1927, the daughter of Frederick and Kathryn (Osterbur) Bluhm. She graduated from Ogden High School in 1945 and after graduation was employed at Sullivan Chevrolet in Champaign, and later at the Geological Survey at the University of Illinois.
Irene married Siegfried Buhr on Aug. 2, 1947, at St. John Lutheran Church, Royal. They lived on the Buhr family farm all their married life of 67 years. This farm has been in the Buhr family for 150 years and was recognized as a Sesquicentennial farm at the Illinois State Fair in 2021.
Siegfried preceded her in death on May 14, 2013. They were blessed with four children, Marcie Buhr of St. Joseph, Steve Buhr of Gifford, Russell (Marilyn) Buhr of Loda and Kenneth (DeAnn) Buhr of Flatville. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Michelle (Brad) Camp of Norman, Okla., Jeff (Aimee) Buhr of Urbana, Andy (Missy) Buhr of Gifford, Tommy (Molly) Buhr of Ogden, Kyle Buhr of Champaign, Leah Buhr of Tolono; and three stepgrandchildren, Tana (Greg) Suits, Emily (Brandon) Williams and Travis (Melissa) Fruhling. Also, 10 great-grandchildren, Ella and Adi Camp, Max and Annie Buhr, Avary, Brody, Declan and Emmaline Buhr and Sophie and Mason Buhr; and six stepgreat-grandchildren, Logan and Connor Suits, Mia, Libby and Bristol Williams and Macy Fruhling.
Also surviving are one sister, Helen Comnick of Loretto, Minn., and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her daughter-in-law, Martha Buhr; two sisters, Emma Raup and Anna Franzen; three brothers, Ernest, Alvin (Kelly) and Herb Bluhm; and three nephews.
Irene was baptized into Christ’s family at St. John Lutheran, Royal, and was confirmed there in 1943. After her marriage in 1947, she became a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville, where she was involved in many of the activities. Pastor Mueller asked if she would assist in teaching confirmation classes during the four weeks of Bible school and continue to help in the confirmation classes on Saturday mornings.
The most enjoyable time for her was serving as church organist. During the late 1940s, the early church services were conducted in German. Her first role as church organist began playing for these services. For over 70 years, she was very much involved in music programs in the church, as pianist for the junior and senior choirs, as well as playing for many worship services. Since there were other organists at Immanuel, and other congregations were frequently without an organist, Irene was willing to help out when called to substitute. She served as part-time organist at Bethany Park Christian Church, Rantoul, for 16 years. Since their church started at 10:30, she could be in Flatville for the 8 o'clock service and be in Rantoul at 10:30. An interesting memory she often recalled was when Pastor Dixon left Flatville to accept a call to Trinity Lutheran Church, Mattoon; he was without an organist for the first three weeks so asked Irene if she could help until they could find a replacement. So, a few trips on Sunday mornings to Mattoon.
Over the years, Irene had the privilege of playing for well over 200 funerals and many weddings.
She was also privileged to serve as parish secretary at Immanuel for 16 years, a job she thoroughly enjoyed. It was Pastor Zenker who came to her home one day to ask if she would be willing to accept the position.
Irene was a charter member of the Immanuel Lutheran Historical Committee, which was organized in 1978. She was also a member of the Champaign County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee and worked as a volunteer for the I&I Gas Engine Club in Penfield for their yearly tractor show.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville, Kopmann Cemetery or an organization of the donor’s choice. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.