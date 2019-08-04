SAVOY — Irene Horsman, 94, of Savoy passed away peacefully at 4:07 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019.
She was born July 7, 1925, in Tuscola, to the late Elmer and Rose Donnals.
Survivors include two sisters, Faye Lewis and Irma Lynch; one daughter, Suzie Rook; two grandsons, Michael (Rose) Rook and Kiley Rook; and three great-grandchildren, Carly, Hayden and Alyssa Rook.
She was preceded in death by nine siblings.
She worked as a waitress in her early days and provided child care in her home. Her favorite times were taking care of her grandsons and great-grandchildren.
Irene lived in the Winfield Village community for 20-plus years and was well known for her flower garden; her dog, Roxy; and making latch hook rugs and search-a-word books.
A celebration of life service will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Winfield Village Community Building, 425 Paddock Drive, Savoy.
Donations can be made to the Champaign County Humane Society. Condolences may be left at morganmemorialhome.com.