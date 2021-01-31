PAXTON — Irene Mae Hustedt, 96, of Paxton passed away at 5:45 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 28, 2021) at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells.
Funeral services will be at noon Wednesday, Feb. 3, at First United Methodist Church, 210 W. Center St., Paxton, with the Rev. John Hauck officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Cemetery, Paxton. Visitation will be one hour before the funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday at First United Methodist Church, Paxton. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is handling arrangements.
Irene was born July 24, 1924, in Milks Grove Township, Iroquois County, the daughter of Horace and Rosa Grissom Loy. She married U.S. Marine Corporal Harold Hustedt of Paxton on June 12, 1945. He preceded her in death July 15, 2000.
Irene and Harold farmed before Harold became a policeman, chief deputy and then sheriff of Ford County. While Harold served as sheriff and living in the sheriff’s residence, Irene served as Ford County matron, bailiff and fed the prisoners in the county jail three meals a day every day for over 20 years. Once retired, they moved to Angola, Ind., and Irene enjoyed long walks with her friends and boat rides on the lake. The pair also traveled extensively, reaching 49 of 50 states, including Alaska.
Part of our greatest generation, a very young Irene and her sister ventured to Pennsylvania to work in the factories to support our troops during WWII.
Irene and Harold raised three daughters, Bev (Lyle) Kofoot of Sheldon, Bonnie (Gordon) Hull of Paxton and Marita (Charles) Tuggle of Hanna City. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Phill Hull of Effingham, Audra (Mike) Nuckols of Paxton, Kim Kofoot of Watseka, Jason Kofoot of Saint Joseph, Tyler (Maggie) Breckenridge of North Prairie, Wis., and Bonnie (Craig) Boone of Trivoli. Irene is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, Paxton. Please share your memories and condolences with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.