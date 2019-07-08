RANTOUL — Irene Frances Jones , 92, of Rantoul passed away on Friday (July 5, 2019) in Paxton.
She was born to parents George LeRoy Becker and Susan Sirrada Allen on Sept. 13, 1926, in Holly Springs, Iowa.
She graduated from Central High School, Sioux City, Iowa, in 1943. She married Donald Elmer “Bus" Jones on Dec. 26, 1942, in South Sioux City, Neb. He preceded her in death on July 26, 1974. Together, they raised four children, Don, Allen, Bob and Susie.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Donald E. Jones Jr.; three brothers, M. Allen, George E. and Lawrence L. Becker; and a sister, Bessie Becker Arnold.
Irene is survived by sons, Allen L. (Coleen) Jones of Rantoul and Robert W. Jones of Danville; daughter, Susan D. Smith of St. Cloud, Fla.; grandchildren, Allen Jones, Marilyn Jones Velez, Vinnie Jones, Deron Jones, Michael Pond-Jones, Sirrada Smith Arscott and Russell “Bud” Smith; 14 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister, Marjorie Pettit of Independence, Mo.
Irene worked as a bookkeeper and then a manager for Woolworth’s for over 30 years. After retiring, she worked at the senior citizen center in Kissimmee, Fla., where she spent her winters filing income taxes for area seniors. She enjoyed working on her genealogy, gardening, knitting, crocheting, working puzzles and bird watching. She was a member of the Rantoul BPW, American Legion, Elks and 1st Baptist Church in Rantoul.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 10, at the First Baptist church, 401 Glenwood Drive, Rantoul, with the Rev. Dan Cole officiating. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest beside her husband.
The family will receive friends in a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m Wednesday at Lux Memorlal Chapel.
Memorials may be made in her name to the First Baptist Church.