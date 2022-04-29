CHAMPAIGN — Irene Elizabeth Lamkin, 103, of Champaign died Tuesday (April 26, 2022) in Rushville.
She was born March 13, 1919, in Beardstown, the daughter of Louis H. and Amelia (Fricke) Korsmeyer. She married Raymond W. “Burrhead” Lamkin on July 24, 1955, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Beardstown, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 22, 2005.
She is survived by a stepgrandson, Phillip J. Spinks of Boston; a sister, Dorothy (Lafe) Lamb of Frederick; a dear friend for many years, Barbara Howell of Champaign; and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; stepdaughter, Patsy Spinks; brothers, Melbourne in infancy, Norman (Betty) and Willard (surviving wife Carnell) Korsmeyer; and sister, Joan Korsmeyer.
Irene graduated from Beardstown High School in 1937 and from Brown’s Business College in 1939. Irene became the first certified professional secretary of the Champaign-Urbana chapter of the National Secretaries Association in 1957 after passing the National Institute for Certifying Secretaries examinations at DePaul University. Irene was also a member of the Alpha Iota International Honorary Business Sorority.
From 1939 to 1963, Irene worked for the Illinois Public Aid Commission at offices in Beardstown, Jacksonville, Springfield and Champaign. From 1963 until she retired in 1981, Irene worked at the University of Illinois starting in the College of Education and then transferring to the Department of Philosophy as an administrative aide.
Throughout their entire marriage, Irene and her husband were devoted volunteers with the local veteran community and the AmVets organization at the Danville VA hospital. In 2005, Irene was given the AmVets Ladies Auxiliary National VAVS Leadership Award presented at the AmVets National Convention in Kansas City, Mo.
Irene and her husband were members of First Presbyterian Church of Champaign, and they helped with youth programs at the church. They also loved traveling, and they visited many of the states and national parks in the U.S., and they made overseas trips to Germany, France, Greece and Israel.
At her retirement, her colleagues wrote that Irene’s ability, dedication and good nature meant much to all who worked and associated with her, which contributed greatly to the life of the department. Her family, friends and co-workers all thought knowing her was a privilege and a joy.
Visitation will be on Monday, May 2, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy, followed by burial in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign. Upon completion of the graveside service, the funeral will be at noon at First Presbyterian Church, 302 W. Church St., Champaign.
Memorials can be made to the donor’s favorite charity or to the Dr. Stanley J. Korsmeyer Science Education Fund c/o First National Bank, P.O. Box 410, Beardstown, IL 62618. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.