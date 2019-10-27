SAVOY — Irene E. Lofton was born Feb. 2, 1930, in rural Sidney. Irene began her heavenly life at 5:06 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 23, 2019) at Northwestern University Hospital. She was a daughter of Edgar E. Schwartz and Flora (Block) Schwartz. She was married to Clay Lofton at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ on July 16, 1949.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Freese Funeral Home, 202 W. Main St., Sidney, with the funeral at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at the funeral home. Burial will be immediately following at Mount Hope Cemetery in Sidney.
She is survived by her loving husband of more than 70 years, Clay; daughters, Sharon (Marty) Conatser of Champaign and Pam (Harl ”Butch”) Ray of Springfield. She also leaves five grandchildren whom she loved very much, Rick Malloch, Bryan (Erica) Malloch, Sara (Jonathan) Helmus, Ami (CJ) Stephens and Richard (Patsy) Conatser. Irene’s seven great-grandchildren will always remember her smile and hugs, which were a must! She is also survived by many Schwartz, Lofton and Block family members and friends who will miss her dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and one sister.
Irene was born and raised in rural Sidney. She graduated from business school at Illinois Commercial College and worked at the University of Illinois as manager of Steno services for more than 25 years. Irene was active in the American Legion Auxiliary and a paid-up-for-life member for more than 67 years serving as department (state) president in 1983-84 and as National Central Division Vice President 1989-90. Irene was always there to help anyone she could, and she was loved by anyone that ever met her. Her family and her country were always the main focus of her life.
The family would like to thank the physicians and staff of Northwestern University Cardiovascular Department for their care and support. Dr. Flaherty and Dr. Pham were talented and caring. The nurses were helpful and supportive throughout our time working with them. We also wish to thank the staff and friends at the Villas of Hollybrook in Savoy, where they currently reside. Their love and support mean the world to Clay and the rest of the family.
Memorials may be made to the American Legion Auxiliary Nurses Scholarship Fund.