RANTOUL — Irine A. Roelfs, 83, of Rantoul, formerly of Royal, passed away peacefully at 3:35 p.m. Monday (May 25, 2020) at her home.
Private family funeral services will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville, with the Rev. James T. Lehmann officiating. Burial will follow in Kopmann Cemetery. Baier Family Funeral Services, Flatville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Irine was born June 26, 1936, on the farm in Pilot Township, Vermilion County, the daughter of John B. and Grace A. Buhs Schlueter. She married Marvin R. Roelfs on Aug. 21, 1955, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Royal. He preceded her in death March 13, 2019.
She is survived by two sons, Gregory L. (Cathy) Roelfs of Rantoul and Michael L. Roelfs of Champaign; two daughters, Suz A. Smith of Peoria and Heidi U. (William) Ostrowski of Kankakee; five grandchildren, Katie (Mike) Kenig, Rebecca (Drew) Knutson, Nicole (Tyler) Renshaw, Jennifer Ostrowski and Elizabeth (Andrew) Lesch; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Norris (Cheryl “Bunny”) Schlueter; and a sister-in-law, Aleta Schlueter.
She was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Mitchell L. Roelfs; son-in-law, Gregory Smith; brothers, Brune Schlueter, George Schlueter and Martin Schlueter; and sisters, Louise Osterbur and Verna Hasty.
Irine graduated from Armstrong High School in 1954. After graduating from beauty school, she and her sister, Verna, owned and operated 4U Wig & Beauty Salon for several years before she opened a shop in her home in Royal. Before moving to Rantoul in 2014, she and her family lived in Royal.
She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville, and the LWR Ladies’ Sewing Group. She was also past president of the ALCW Board of Directors Central Illinois Synod and district coordinator for Lutheran World Relief.
Irine enjoyed sewing and playing cards. But nothing meant more to her than spending time with her family.
Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville, or an organization of the donor's choice.