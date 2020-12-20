POTOMAC — Iris R. Elliott, 87, of Potomac passed away at 5:55 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 17, 2020) at Accolade Healthcare, Paxton.
Iris was born on March 19, 1933, in Potomac, the daughter of Clarence and Nelle (Johnson) Taylor. She married Donald E. Elliott on July 17, 1952, in Potomac. He preceded her in death on June 21, 2005.
She is survived by two daughters, Debra (Joe) Kuntz of Rankin and Karen (Jim) Suggs of Canton, Mich.; two sons, Chris (Janet) Elliott of Rankin and Brian Elliott of Potomac; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Roy (Patsy) Elliott of Paxton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant son; two brothers, Robert and Frank Taylor; and sister, Margaret Henry.
Iris graduated from Potomac High School in 1951. She worked for 23 years as the cook at Armstrong-Ellis Grade School and volunteered as a teacher's aide at Potomac Grade School. She was a member of Rankin United Methodist Church and former member of the Rankin Junior Women's Club. Iris was also involved in numerous other clubs over her life. She volunteered for years at the I and I Farm Show, in the Pork Palace and Half Century of Progress Show, in the area Methodist Church food tent. She enjoyed cooking, baking, watching Armstrong grade school sports and spending time with family and friends. Her treasured cooking aprons from Armstrong Grade School and Rankin United Methodist Church will be interred with her.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff of Accolade Healthcare and Senior Living and Transitions Hospice for their excellent care of Iris and the family during this time.
Due to current COVID-19 health concerns, a private family graveside service will be held at Potomac Cemetery with Pastor Molly Spence Hawk officiating. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made in Iris' name to Rankin United Methodist Church. The family has entrusted Blurton Funeral Home, Potomac, to assist them in honoring her life.