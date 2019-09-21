CHAMPAIGN — Iris Kaye Stovall was born April 14, 1950, in Granite City and passed from this life Thursday (Sept. 19, 2019) in Arnold, Mo.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Stovall and Irene Fuller Stovall; nephew, Jay Meredith; beloved friend, Stanley Smith; and treasured Bernese mountain dogs, Brody and Racine.
She is survived by her sisters, Holly (Ron) Drago and Sandra (Ralph) Meredith. She is also survived by her nephews, Jon "Scott" (Noelene) Meredith and Mark (Sharon) Meredith; nieces, Melanie (Rodney) Mathes, Erin (Chip) Row and Tabitha (Vicky) Gilbert; six great-nephews; two great-nieces; and her cats, Angela and Jerry.
Iris graduated with her B.A. in biology from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville in 1972. She then received her M.S. in natural resources and environmental sciences from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 1975. She did thesis research on biochemistry of soybean root nodule metabolism. In 1978, she received her Ph.D. in natural resources and environmental sciences from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She then earned her postdoctoral research associate at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Sciences, from September 1978 to September 1979.
She began her career working as assistant director in general chemistry for the Department of Chemistry at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign from August 1979 to November 1997. She then went on to became the program director for an Illinois Online Network at the University of Illinois from November 1997 to August 2003. She was also the director of Illinois Virtual Campus at the University of Illinois from August 2003 to July 2007. Her last employment was as the director of instructor services for the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Global Campus from July 2007 until her retirement in 2012.
In addition to her faculty position at the University of Illinois, Iris was a United Nations consultant to the UNESCO Cairo office from 1994 to 2006. She traveled throughout the Middle East, providing direction for the educational uses of computers, distance and online education.
Iris retired to a hobby farm outside of Hermann, Mo. There she raised free-range chickens, was active in the local garden club and served on the board of directors of the Gasconade County Historical Society.
Visitation will take place Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, from noon to 3 p.m. at Toedtmann & Grosse Funeral Home, 1221 Washington St., Hermann, MO 65041, where a service will be held immediately after.
Donations in Iris’ memory may be made to the Gasconade County Historical Society, 315 Schiller St., Hermann, MO 65041 (gasconadecountyhistoricalsociety.com) or Tenth Life Cat Rescue, P.O. Box 63187, St. Louis, MO 63163 (tenthlifecats.org) or c/o Toedtmann & Grosse Funeral Home.