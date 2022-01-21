SAVOY — Irma J. Cook, 90, of Savoy, formerly of Philo, passed away Wednesday (Jan. 19, 2022) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
She was born to Robert and Rachel (Miner) Dubson on Nov. 7, 1931, in Decatur. She married Roger Cook on April 1,1953, in Villa Grove. He preceded her in death on July 25, 2006.
Mrs. Cook is survived by her four children, Scott (Sally) Cook, Robbie Luedtke, Brenda Meier and Pam (Kevin) Butler; one sibling, Jerry Dubson; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two siblings and one nephew.
Irma was a devoted homemaker, providing love and support for her family. In addition to spending time with family and friends, Irma also enjoyed travel, sewing, exercise, daily devotionals, her beloved jigsaw puzzles and Dairy Queen Blizzards.
She was a member of First Christian Church of Champaign, and her servant heart led her to spend countless hours volunteering in various capacities at the church as well as at The Christian Village nursing home in Lincoln.
A celebration of Irma's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Little Galilee Christian Camp, 7539 Little Galilee Road, Clinton, IL 61727.