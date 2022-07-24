EL PASO, Texas — Irma “Libbie” Lore, 99, entered into eternal rest Thursday, June 9, 2022.
She was a wonderful daughter, wife, mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed.
Libbie was preceded in death by her dear parents, Elbert and Irma Rogers; loving husband, Harry; and dearest son, Richard Elbert.
She is survived by her loving children, Patricia Ellen, Thomas Andrew and Randolph Rogers; and dearest grandchildren, Nicholas, Alex, Jason, Aaron, Colleen, Kasey and Tara. She also has two great-grandchildren and two more on the way.
Graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July, 30, at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Champaign.