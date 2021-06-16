CHAMPAIGN — Irma “Micki” Comer, 91, of Champaign died at 6:36 p.m. Saturday (June 12, 2021) at Illini Heritage Rehab & Health Care, Champaign.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, June 18, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. Memorial services will follow at noon, with Pastor Tim Barber officiating. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
Micki was born March 3, 1930, in Stockwell, Ind., a daughter of Roy and Hazel Taylor McDole. She married Norman L. Comer on July 12, 1947, in Clarkshill, Ind. He preceded her in death Sept. 21, 2012.
Survivors include one son, Steven L. Comer Sr. of Seymour, nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Connie Lee Grady, on March 4, 2006.
Micki graduated in 1948 from Jefferson High School in Lafayette, Ind. She worked as a salesperson at Robeson’s drapery department and later Smith’s Drapery Shop in Urbana. She also worked in Norm’s insurance office for 10 years.
She was a member of Church of Christ in St. Joseph; the ICCC (Illini Collector Car Club) since 1961 and past secretary; and Seymour Over 50 Club, past president, secretary and treasurer.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gideons or the Champaign County Humane Society. Condolences may be made at morganmemorialhome.com.