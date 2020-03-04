STEELEVILLE — On Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, Irma Schneider transitioned from this life to the next, reunited with her husband, Egon, who preceded her five years ago, passing peacefully, surrounded by loving family.
She was born Irma Bittner in a small town named Greifendorf on Sept. 13, 1929, in what was then the country of Czechoslovakia (now the Czech Republic). She was relocated to Germany after World War II and married Dr. Egon Schneider, her hometown sweetheart, in October 1951.
In 1952, she and Egon immigrated to the United States to Brooklyn, N.Y., where she worked as a seamstress while learning English. She then worked as a nurse’s aide when the two moved to Chicago with their first child, and lived there for two years before moving to Carrier Mills briefly, and then eventually to Steeleville in 1955.
There she initially helped her husband with his beginning medical practice and eventually became a full-time homemaker to raise their four children, Petra (Curt Redden) of Hattiesburg, Miss., Bodo of Ann Arbor, Mich., Claudia (Tracy Nugent) of Champaign and Eugene (Staci) of Carmel, Ind. She has seven grandchildren, Ellyse, Phillip, Alexandra, Hagan, Reni, Lorin and Leo.
Irma was one of the most beautiful, caring, talented and gracious people that will ever exist. She was our rock, and we will miss her terribly.
A memorial service is planned for later this year and will be announced separately. Please present any donations in her memory to Chester Memorial Hospital Infusion Center and Maple Creek Hospice of Sparta, where she received kind and loving care.