CHAMPAIGN — Isabel Burgess O’Neill died peacefully in Champaign on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at the age of 83.
Isabel was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Louis O’Neill; parents, Hampton and Celia Burgess; and brother, Harlan Burgess (Sue).
Isabel is survived by her children, Diane Ballegeer (Gary) and David O’Neill (Kathy); six grandchildren, Gail Lewis (Heath), Joe and Paul Ballegeer (Leigh Ann) and Conor, Robby and Matt O’Neill; and three great-grandchildren, Isabel and Wellington Lewis and Luke Ballegeer.
Isabel was born Sept. 12, 1935, in San Pedro, Calif. She graduated from Champaign High School in 1954 and the University of Illinois in 1958 with a degree in elementary education. Upon graduating from the U of I, she taught second grade at Busey Elementary School. She was married to Jerry on Dec. 22, 1957, and enjoyed 60 years of marriage.
She was a devoted wife, as well as a mother, daughter, grandparent and friend. She made for a formidable team with her husband, Jerry, whom she supported and helped grow the American National Bank. She had a lifelong desire to aid those challenged by deafness, especially children, and focused her energies on supporting the Echo Hearing Institute. Isabel counted her cherished friends as her family, having lost her parents at a young age. She loved fun times spent laughing and enjoying U of I tailgates, traveling, her investment club, bridge and dinners with friends and family.
Isabel put great importance on building and sustaining traditions with her children and grandchildren, which often revolved around food: fondue on Christmas Eve, dumpling Sundays and the most beloved and delicious frozen chocolate chunk cookies that brought friends and family from everywhere to her door. She always opened that door with a bright smile and welcoming words that earned her the nickname “Grandma Sunshine.” Her smile, vibrant personality and ability to make everyone feel welcomed will forever live in our hearts.
A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 17, at 11 a.m. with a visiting hour before the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at Saint Matthew Catholic Church, 1303 Lincolnshire Drive, Champaign. Monsignor Deptula will officiate the service.
A reception to celebrate Isabel’s life will follow at Silvercreek Restaurant, 402 N. Race St., Urbana, until 3 p.m.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, please send donations to the ECHO Hearing Institute, 611 W. Park St., Urbana, IL 61801. Checks should be made out to Carle Center for Philanthropy/O’Neill Fund. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.