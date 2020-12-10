URBANA — Ivan Dean Richardson, 76, of Urbana passed away on Sunday (Dec. 6, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. Ivan passed peacefully with his wife, Mary, by his side.
A family graveside service will take place at a later date at Yearsley Cemetery, Urbana.
Ivan was born in Lebanon, Mo., on April 27, 1944, to Clifford and Lucille (Kapp) Richardson. They preceded him in death. Also predeceasing him were his son, Christopher, and brothers, Edward, Norman and Kenny.
On Aug. 14, 1965, Ivan married Mary Zindars in Urbana.
His is survived by his wife, Mary Richardson of Urbana; sons, Brad Richardson of Urbana and Brian Richardson (Mel) of Urbana; and 11 grandchildren.
His siblings, Ilene Bryant Richardson (Gene) and Jay Richardson (Melinda), both of Sullivan, Jerry Richardson (Mary Beth) of Lebanon, Mo., and Neil Richardson (Margo) of Urbana; daughter-in-law, Gae Richardson of Rio, Wis.; and sister-in-law, Mary Richardson of Sullivan also survive him.
Ivan was a graduate of Urbana High School. From the age of 13, Ivan started working in the family construction business. Ivan eventually branched out on his own and was the developer of the subdivision Willow Springs and Beringer Commons. Other properties Ivan developed were Five Points/Gateway Shoppes and Atrium Apartments in Urbana.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ivan's honor to the Champaign County Humane Society. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com. Please add your stories, memories and photos to Ivan's wall at the renner-wikoffchapel.com website. They will be appreciated.