LUDLOW — J. Barry Little, 73, went to be with the Lord on Thursday (Dec. 3, 2020) at 3:53 p.m. after losing his fight to COVID-19 at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. He died with his wife and three children by his side.
He was born on July 8, 1947, in Burnham Hospital, Champaign, and was the son of Stanley “Jiggs” Little and Beverly (O’Neal) Little.
He leaves behind his wife, Glenna (Buchanan) Little, whom he married on June 23, 1973, and shared 47 years with, and children, Kevin (Emily) Little, Kelley (Rick) Bleich and Kale (Chrissy) Little.
He is also survived by his sister, Vicky (Jan) Cross, and brother, Bill (Diane) Little.
His legacy includes his grandchildren, Amanda (Ron) Walker, Skye and Darius Little, Rebekah and Kensi Bleich and Charlie Little; and great-grandchildren, Sophia and Marley Walker.
He also leaves behind countless others who lovingly called him “Grandpa.”
Barry fondly reminisced about his time attending “country school” for first grade. His family then moved to the Village of Rantoul where he attended Rantoul City Schools until graduating from Rantoul Township High School in 1965. He attended Illinois Commercial College after graduation.
He developed his strong work ethic while working for his Uncle Roger at the Little’s Men and Boys store in Rantoul. Barry went on to work at Slot & Wing Hobbies, where he developed his lifelong love of slot-car racing. Barry also worked for Kmart, Domestic Linens, United Fuel, Manito Transit, JDC Logistics, G&D Integrated, and retired after working for Kraft Foods Private Fleet.
Throughout his life, Barry selflessly gave his time to both his family and the community he lived in. He was the former fire chief of the Ludlow Fire Protection District and former school board president of Ludlow Grade School.
After retiring, Barry volunteered with Rantoul City Schools and tutored students in both math and reading. He found joy in seeing children develop a love for reading and watching them learn. He was delighted when kids would recognize him in the community and would excitedly greet him. He also served the community as a member of Rantoul First United Methodist Church. He loved to unwind by playing pool with friends and family. He played in the Monday 8 Ball League in Rantoul and 9 Ball League on Wednesdays in Gifford.
Barry will be remembered for the selfless love he showed his family, his patience, his unconditional kindness to others and his quiet strength. If you had the privilege of knowing Barry, your life was made sweeter. Although we say goodbye for now, we know his memories and legacy will live on.
Memorials may be made to Rantoul First United Methodist Church or the Barry Little Literacy Fund to aid in assisting school-age children in Rantoul City Schools.
Services are being handled by Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul.