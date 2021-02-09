SEYMOUR — J.C. Karr, 99, of Seymour died at 4:01 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 6, 2021) at Kirby Medical Center, Monticello.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family funeral will be held. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign, with military rites accorded by American Legion Post 71, Urbana.
J.C. was born Jan. 26, 1926, in Monticello, a son of Percy and Hazel Turner Karr. He married Celia Louise Christie on March 3, 1946, in Champaign. She died Feb. 15, 2007.
Survivors include two sons, Chris (Reba) Karr of Seymour and Steve (Deanne) Karr of Coatesville, Ind.; two daughters, Cynthia Karr of Monticello and Nancy Bell of Mahomet; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Richard Karr of Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; and one grandson, Joshua Karr.
After working in Rockford as a carpenter for a short time, he was requested by Uncle Sam to serve in the U.S. Army during WWII, 45th Field Artillery Battalion, 8th Infantry Division. He was awarded the Purple Heart.
He was a farmer in the Seymour area for 60 years and was a master carpenter.
J.C. was a member of First United Methodist of Champaign and made several trips with the church youth to ASP, Appalachia Service Project. He was also a member of the Champaign County Farm Bureau Foundation.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, the ASP Youth Fund, or the Champaign County Farm Bureau Foundation to benefit Ag in the Classroom.
