CHAMPAIGN — J. Terry Iversen, 83, of Champaign died Sept. 12, 2022, at home.Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy, with memorial services to follow at 3 p.m.