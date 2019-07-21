URBANA — Jacinta “Jaci” M. Nickelson, 71, of Urbana passed away at 7:13 p.m. Thursday (July 18, 2019), with her family at her side.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana, with burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Urbana. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the funeral, 10 to 11 a.m., at the funeral home.
Jackie was born June 27, 1948, in Colorado Springs, Colo., a daughter of William Paul and Erlene (Cook) Cedusky. She married William Dale Nickelson, and he preceded her in death. She later married Robert “Bob” Smith. He survives. Also surviving are a son, James Dale (Donna) Nickelson of Homer; and a daughter, Cindy (David) Ruwe of Fairmount; eight grandchildren, Maria Brewer, David Ruwe Jr., Jessica High, Lindsey Nickelson, McKenzie Nickelson, Aleah Nickelson, Jedidiah Nickelson and Jeremiah Nickelson; nine great grandchildren, Lillian, Meredith, Violet, Reddington and Harrison Brewer, Zeke and Myla Ruwe, and Graham and Ruthie High.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, William; a daughter, Mary Ellen; and a grandson, William John-Thomas Nickelson.
Jackie worked as a school cook in Homer, a bookkeeper for Dr. George Savvas, and a hotel manager at Jumer’s and, later, the Comfort Inn in Champaign. She was a past Girl Scout leader and active in the UHS Class of 1966. She was a member of CU Christian Church, Champaign.
Memorials may be made to the Urbana American Legion Post 71. Condolences may be offered at www.renner-wikoffchapel.com.