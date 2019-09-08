TUSCOLA — Jack Albin Allen, 92, of Tuscola passed away at 11:12 a.m., Wednesday (Sept. 4, 2019) at the Tuscola Health Care Center. He was surrounded by his wife of 70 years, Wilma, and the very caring staff of Tuscola Health Care Center. Jack’s family cannot adequately express their appreciation of the tenderness and love that helped Jack peacefully leave us.
Jack was born on Oct. 27, 1926, in Newman, the son of Ray and Lela Albin Allen. Jack was brought up on the family farm in Newman and loved farming his entire life. He was a graduate of Newman High School, where he played football, learned to play trombone and worked hard to take care of his father and mother. Around 1947, Jack met Wilma Armstrong and convinced her to marry him in 1949. They continued to farm and teach until Jack was enlisted into the U.S. Army and served in Germany. In 1953, their first daughter Debra was born; in 1958, their daughter, Ginger (deceased), completed the family.
From the moment Jack returned home from the service, he continued to serve God, family and country. Jack worked at USI, became a partner in the Tuscola John Deere dealership and later started the Dodge/Chrysler/Plymouth dealership with Whitey Walker. He did all of these jobs at the same time. He was dedicated to making his family happy and safe.
In 1974, Jack was elected County Clerk for Douglas County and served in that position through 1990. Prior to being County Clerk, Jack was a county board member and a Tuscola City alderman.
He was 50-year member of Newman Masonic Lodge #369, where he served as Worshipful Master, and 50-year member of Tuscola Chapter #66 Royal Arch Masons, where he served as Excellent High Priest.
He loved playing golf, going to Florida and visiting his daughters, especially when his grandsons, Spencer, son of Debra and Gus Smith, and Jack, son of Ginger and Mark Heretik, came into the world. His grandsons adored their grandfather.
Jack loved his yard and taking care of his home. He planted many trees to “live past him” at both his home and at his church, Tuscola United Methodist Church.
Jack loved his hometown of Newman, his adopted town Tuscola, Douglas County, and the United States of America. He and Wilma were truly life partners and always shared with family and friends.
Jack loved refinishing antique farm toys and would work for hours in his man cave. He loved the I & I Club and never missed a meeting.
He loved his model trains, his ukuleles and playing the piano. He was a trombonist in Gene Trimble’s orchestra. Jack was a superb dancer and taught both daughters to dance while standing on his feet.
He rarely missed a weekday morning going to Flesor’s Candy Kitchen for breakfast with Don, Red, Jim, Dale and others. Then he would carry a very heavy bottle of quarters to the 9 o’clock game of the Sons of Retirement at the back table at Flesor’s.
Jack is survived by his wife, Wilma; daughter, Debra; and grandsons, Spencer A Smith and Jack J Heretik. He was fortunate to be loved by nieces, Connie, Doris, Becky, Linda, Rita and Marsha; and nephews, Ken, Steve, Jim, Mike, Jerry, Harry and Richard (Sexton).
The summary of Jack’s life? He loved. He helped. He built. He will be so lovingly missed.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola.
Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the Tuscola United Methodist Church, 901 N. Prairie St., Tuscola, with the Rev. Terri Haas officiating. Burial will follow at the Fairfield Cemetery, north of Newman, Illinois, with military graveside rites accorded.
Memorials may be made to either the Tuscola Health Care Center or SAM Food Pantry.
Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com.