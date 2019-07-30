HOMER — Jack E. Bear, 77, of Homer passed away at 9:44 a.m. Sunday (July 28, 2019) at his home.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Kirby Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St., Homer. Pastor Ed Hollis will officiate. Burial will take place in GAR Cemetery, Homer. There will be a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at the funeral home.
Jack was born April 7, 1942, in Homer, the son of Laurence and Alice Smith Bear. He married Janice Fultz on May 14, 2011, in Homer. She survives.
Survivors also include his son, Ray (Lisa) Bear of Homer; daughter, Leanne Campbell of Paxton; son, Jack Christopher Bear of Tolono; brothers, Bill (Sharon) Mouser of Eagle Creek, Mo., and Max Bear of Homer; sister, Laura Bear of Homer; six grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
Jack was members of the Teamsters Union, Pollywogs Association and the NRA. He was a truck driver for Champaign Asphalt for over 30 years. He loved to fish, hunt and go mushroom hunting.
Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.