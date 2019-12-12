DANVILLE — Private First Class Jack Benson Van Zandt, U.S. Marine Corps, was born Oct. 8, 1921, the third child of Blanche Marie (Youngblood) Van Zandt and George Washington Taylor Van Zandt of Danville. He was killed in the Battle of Tarawa in 1943. The description of the excavation and recovery can be read at missingmarines.com (“The Fourth Row”).
PFC Jack Benson Van Zandt is survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. He will be reinterred at Sunset Memorial Park, 3901 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, on Dec. 17, 2019, with full military honors.
Jack preceded all three of his siblings, George Jr., Aileen Marie Van Zandt Richards and Lois Jane Van Zandt Wright, in death. Lois Wright died Oct. 4, 2019, just two days after the family was notified that Jack’s remains were recovered.
Jack grew up on the family farm in the Batestown area of Danville. He graduated from Oakwood High School in 1939. A few years after graduation, he moved to Indianapolis, where he secured a job with Eli Lilly. At a time when all young men were enlisting in the service, he asked his parents to sign papers for him to join the Marine Corps Reserves.
Jack joined the Marine Reserves in May 1942 in Indianapolis. Only a few months later, a national emergency was declared, and he was called into action. PFC Jack Benson Van Zandt, USMC, was part of Company A, First Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, Second Marine Division, Fleet Marine Force assigned to the Pacific. His first battle was in Guadalcanal, and he survived that battle. The survivors of that battle were given an extended leave in New Zealand and Australia. Then, PFC Jack Benson Van Zandt was to be part of the battle at Betio Island, Tarawa Atoll, Gilbert Islands (now the Republic of Kiribati). Then on Nov. 22, 1943, at age 22, PFC Van Zandt was killed fighting for a 1.5-by-0.5-mile strip of land the U.S. needed for an airstrip.
History Flights, a private nonprofit, recently uncovered 1,100 remains of long-missing U.S. personnel from the Nov. 20-23, 1943, Battle of Tarawa. With the extreme environmental conditions in the South Pacific, the servicemen’s remains were hastily buried in trenches. For over seven decades, few Americans, including the families of the missing, were aware that Marines remained buried on or near Betio. Since 2007, History Flights has been actively searching for and recovering remains nearly year-round on Betio.
A celebration of life service will be held Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, with full military honors. Visitation will be from noo to 1 p.m. prior to services at the funeral home. Reinterment will be in Sunset Memorial Park with full military rites accorded by the U.S. Marine Corps.
If inclined, memorial contributions to the History Flights would be very welcome to help further excavations all over the world where our young men and women have fought and shed their blood to protect our freedoms. Send to History Flights, 317 William St., Suite 1, Fredericksburg, VA 22401; by phone at (202) 498-4447; or online at historyflight.com. Please join PFC Jack Benson Van Zandt’s family in sharing condolences, memories and photos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.