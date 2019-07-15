CATLIN — Surrounded by family, long-time Catlin resident and Catlin’s oldest WWII veteran, Jack W. Cary, 94, passed away at 6:20 p.m. Friday (July 12, 2019) at the VA Illiana Health Care System Palliative Care Unit, where he had been a patient since April 22, 2019.
He was born on Sept. 10, 1924, in Danville, the son of John A. and Anna A. Cary. He grew up in the Newtown and Oakwood area and attended Oakwood High School. He served his country in the 1st Cavalry U.S Army in the Pacific theater and in Occupied Japan. He married Madeline Virginia Pichon on Dec. 7, 1946, in Danville, and they celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary in December.
Jack was employed for 30 years at Allith Prouty until their closing and then worked for Quaker Oats until retirement. In his earlier years, he drove stock cars and then enjoyed following the racing careers of his son and grandson. He liked NASCAR, reading and anything relating to nature and animals. He was a member of the Catlin United Methodist Church, the Catlin Lions Club, the David Busby Catlin American Legion Post and was a 50-year member of Anchor Lodge No 980 Masonic Lodge in Danville. One of the highlights of his life was being on the first Central Illinois Honor Flight to Washington D.C. and seeing the World War II Memorial.
He is survived by his wife, Madeline; one daughter, Brenda (Louis) Kolb of Greenwood, Ind.; and two sons, Roger of Catlin and Jeff of Tilton. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Angela (Brad) Molloy, Robert (Desiree) Kolb, David (Sally) Kolb, Jenni (Dwayne) Canady and Jack Ryan (Laine) Cary; and eight great-grandchildren, Marissa Molloy, Matthew Molloy, Joshua Kolb, Davis Canady, Bennett Cary, Ella Cary, Alexa Kolb and Brayden Kolb. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
His parents; two brothers, John and Eugene; and one sister, Patsy Walsh, preceded him.
The family would like to thank the Danville VA Palliative Care Unit for the excellent care to Jack and family. We were blessed to have had this man with us for 94 years. You were dearly loved and will be forever missed, “Action.”
Funeral services 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Catlin United Methodist Church. Pastor Zack Lecrone to officiate, burial with full military honors will follow in Jones Grove Cemetery at Catlin. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Catlin United Methodist Church. Masonic Rites at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Memorials to Catlin American Legion. Online condolences at www.robisonchapel.com. The Robison Chapel in Catlin is handling service details.