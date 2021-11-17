URBANA — Jack L. Cunningham, 72, of Urbana passed away at 8:20 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 14, 2021) at home.
Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be a celebration of his life at a later date. Kirby Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St., Homer, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Jack was born Dec. 5, 1948, in Danville, the son of Howard and Mabel Darnell Cunningham.
Survivors include his daughter, Tina (Alex) Canas of Urbana; sons, George (Mary) Cunningham of Urbana, Jack (Lanette) Cunningham Jr. of Mahomet, Gary (Katie) Pearson of Thomasboro and Martin Downing of Urbana; daughter, Jessica (Nick) Tipsword of Windsor; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Jack was a carpenter at his own business and a member of Carpenter’s Local 44 in Champaign. He enjoyed country music. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.