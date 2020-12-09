CHAMPAIGN — Jack Lee Dalton, 81, went to join the Lord on Friday (Dec. 4, 2020). He passed at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells.
Jack was born on Feb. 16 in Bloomington. He was the son of Caleb Dalton and Verna Opal Slade and was one of 10 children. He is survived by four brothers, Gary and Don Dalton and Dan and Jim Slade. He served in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1962, where he was part of the motor pool and was stationed in Germany. One day while on pass, he was in town where he accidentally stepped on the foot of Rita Theresia Riedel. Soon after, they married and had four children. After his tenure with the U.S. Army, Jack gained employment at Clifford and Jacobs, where he worked for 26 years until he retired.
Jack is survived by three children, Judy Dalton, Manuela “Manny” Vesely and Roman Dalton; five grandchildren, Jessica Beals, Randy Dalton, Brandon Dalton, Brad Dillman and Brittney Dillman; and five great-grandchildren, Rosalie Dalton, Veronica and Bruce Dillman and Adrian and Ashton Lockwood.
Hobbies included being an avid bowler, watching sports and dancing (back in the day). He was a member of the VFW and the American Legion.
There will be a memorial service Friday, Dec. 11, at Midwest Believers Church, 1802 S. Duncan Road, Champaign. The memorial will be at 11 a.m. with a graveside service immediately following at 11:45 a.m. at Grandview Memorial Gardens. The memorial service will be officiated by pastors Trent and Rhonda Cloin. Please wear a mask. Please sign the guest book at coxknapp.com.