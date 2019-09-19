PAXTON — Larry “Jack” Jackson Deason, 84, of Paxton passed away at 3:36 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 17, 2019) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, with the Rev. John Hauck officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Cemetery, Paxton, with military honors. Visitation will be two hours before the service Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the funeral home.
Jack was born May 16, 1935, in Graham, Ky., the son of Herman L. and Ledona Chany Deason. He married Marilyn Jean Duvall on Nov. 2, 1952; she preceded him in death June 28, 1995. He married Mary McCabe Knell on Oct. 19, 1996. She survives.
Along with his wife, Mary, he is survived by two daughters, Glinda (Michael) Stamm of Fort Myers, Fla., and Jacquelyn (Kevin) Janssen of Greenview; one son, Mitchel (Ja’Net) Deason of Riverside; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three stepchildren, Robert “Rob” Knell of Paxton, Stacie Barringer of Paxton and Maureen “Mo” Knell of Gifford; five stepgrandchildren; and two stepgreat-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jean; a brother, Donald Deason; and a sister, Faye Camp.
Jack grew up in New Albany, Ind. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1954 to 1974 and retired as a master sergeant. During his career, he was involved with missile maintenance and at one time participated in refueling missions over the Bermuda Triangle. Upon retiring from the Air Force, he continued to work for the federal government in civil service where he taught electronics. During his time in the service, he and his family moved extensively, living in Bermuda, California, Arizona, Oklahoma and Michigan before moving to Paxton in 1962.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Paxton, Paxton American Legion Prairie Post 150 and Loyal Order of Moose. He and his wife, Jean, had a craft business for many years and traveled to craft shows throughout the United States. Jack was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed bowling and euchre.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of Paxton, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or an organization of the donor's choice.