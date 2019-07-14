PANA — Jack Dixon, 85, of Pana, formerly of Champaign, died at 9:15 p.m. Thursday (July 11, 2019) at Life's Journey of Pana.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, in St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Pana, with Father Rodney A. Schwartz officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at Kennedy & Sons Funeral Home, Pana. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana, with military rites by the Illinois Navy Honor Guard.
Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Research or Pana Community Hospital.
Jack Dixon was born Friday, May 11, 1934, in Petersburg, Ind., the son of Oscar L. and Ruth L. (Chamness) Dixon. Jack was raised in Champaign and graduated from Champaign High School with the Class of 1953. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served during the Korean War on the aircraft carrier USS Boxer. Jack married Donna J. O’Neill on June 11, 1956. He was retired as a salesman and beer distributor. Jack was the owner of R&R Beer Distributors of Pana. Jack was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and Oconee American Legion. Jack founded the 3 on 3 Basketball Program in Pana.
Jack Dixon is survived by his wife, Donna Dixon of Pana; son, Rick Dixon (Cheryl) of Mahomet; daughter, Debbie Kara (Dan) of Claremore, Okla.; grandsons, Chris Kara of Whiteville, N.C., Jason Dixon (Rhonda) of Woodstock and Phil Kara (Stephanie) of Haslet, Texas; granddaughter, Kaitlin Southworth (Kevin) of Champaign; five great-grandchildren; and a brother, Hank Dixon of Villa Grove.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents; son, Mark, in 2013; two sisters; and one brother.
The family is being served by Kennedy & Sons, Pana. Condolences may be offered online at kennedypana.com.