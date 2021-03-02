URBANA — Jack A. Dorsett, 54, of Urbana passed away Friday (Feb. 26, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Jack was born Aug. 20, 1966, to Roger L. Dorsett and Micky P. Decker.
He is survived by his mother; father (Priscilla); brothers, David (Nina Cilea) and Richard (Christina); sister, Linda (Gary) Daniels; and nephew, Trevor J. Dorsett.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents and stepfather, Robert E. Decker. Along with those listed, Jack leaves behind many other family members, co-workers and friends who will miss him.
Jack retired from the Illinois Army National Guard in 2019. He was an avid football fan, especially of his Miami Dolphins. Jack loved golfing with his brothers.
There will be no services at this time. Arrangements are being handled by Freese Funeral Home, Tolono.
Memorials may be made to the American Legion Operation Comfort Warriors, Hands to Heroes, 404 Deer Run Drive, Mahomet, IL 61853, or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be made at freesefh.com.