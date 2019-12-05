WHITE HEATH — Doug Garland, 68, of White Heath passed away at 1:03 a.m. on Dec. 3, 2019, at the home he built for his family 30 years ago. A memorial service and celebration of Doug’s life will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., a memorial service will begin at 6, followed by a reception celebration until 8 p.m.
Doug was born Nov. 1, 1951, in Vandalia, the son of Jack L. and Betty L. (Greer) Garland. He married Melody Wilson on April 28, 1984 in Urbana. She survives. Also surviving are his three children, Amie (Todd) Smith of Champaign, Amanda (Keith) Wittig of Monticello, Grant (Lauryn) Garland of Champaign; four grandchildren, Sierra (Kevin) Rose, Kayleigh, Mila, and Eli Wittig, and one great-granddaughter, Camilla Rose, all of Monticello.
Doug was preceded in death by his mother, Betty, and father-in-law, Duck Wilson. His father, Jack (Vandalia) survives him, as do four siblings, Greg (Diane) Garland of Champaign, Judy (Aaron) Jones of Philo, and Doris (Gary) Tate and Carol Klitzing, both of Vandalia, along with many cherished nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his “second mom,” mother-in-law Elaine Wilson of Elliott.
Doug attended Champaign Centennial High School and served in the Army National Guard. He was owner-operator of Doug’s Shell Station in Champaign and a skilled laborer working out of Urbana Local 703. He later was employed as an inside sales representative at a local contractor supply house, ultimately retiring in October 2018 from a security position with Amdocs in Champaign.
Doug enjoyed many of the simple moments in life, centered around family and good company. He is remembered as a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan, who preferred the game on the radio with a cold beer, “as long as you were getting up."
He and his wife had a shared enjoyment of travel as well as entertaining guests at home, and a deep appreciation of nature. He was a thoughtful brother and devoted friend to many, a man of few words but unfailing honesty.
He reveled in quality time with his treasured children and grandchildren, whether it was spent shuffling cards or setting up yard games on his meticulously maintained lawn. Doug had a perfect brand of humble competitiveness, the product of a charming kind heart and natural wit, which will be passed on lovingly in the form of many trademarked mottos.
Memorials donations can be made to Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis at
foundationbarnesjewish.org/How-to-Give/Give-Now or to The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at donate.lls.org/lls/donate.
