CHAMPAIGN — Jack Everette, 87, of Champaign peacefully passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022.
Jack was born on May 7, 1935, to William (“Buddy”) and Nova (née Ash) Everette and raised on a farm near Olney. He grew up with his brother, Gary, and they also had a sister, Linda Sue, who died in infancy.
As a young man, Jack journeyed north to attend DeVry Technical Institute in Chicago, where he received his associate degree in engineering before moving back to central Illinois in 1954 to pursue a career in the television industry. He would later receive his M.B.A. from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 1980.
Jack began his career at the very first television station in Champaign — WCIA Channel 3, the local CBS affiliate. He worked at WCIA for the better part of four decades, starting as an engineer and rising the ranks all the way to CFO. He was very proud of his relationship with his mentor, the owner of the station, August C. Meyer, and spoke fondly of him.
Perhaps Jack’s greatest accomplishment at the station, however, was meeting and courting his future wife, and the love of his life, Mary Ann Sobkoviak. Jack and Mary Ann were married in September 1956 and welcomed their son, Mark, in 1957, and their daughter, Debbie, in 1959. They raised their children in Champaign, where Jack lived until the day he died.
Beyond his day-to-day responsibilities, Jack was greatly involved with numerous organizations across his personal and professional life. He was a founding member of St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Urbana, where he and Mary Ann devoted many years to worship and service. He was a long-time member of the Illinois Broadcasters Association in Carterville, a donor for UI athletics and a member of Illini Rebounders.
Possibly more than anything else, Jack loved to golf. He was a member of the Champaign Country Club, where he served as president, participated in club events such as The Hullabaloo Tournament and played a round of 18 whenever he could (multiple times a week in his heyday). He traveled around the U.S. playing premier courses wherever he went, and he partook in as many fundraisers, scrambles and amateur events as possible, like the annual Steve Stricker Golf Outing he always played with his son.
Jack was an exceptional grandfather to John, Rob and Caroline Everette, and he was happily alive and well to see a couple great-grandchildren enter into his life, Jack and Luna Everette, who affectionately referred to him as “GG Jack.” He spent many years driving to and from the Chicagoland area to visit his grandchildren, watch them play sports and celebrate holidays (frequently with far too many gifts in tow). In addition, Jack was a beloved and generous uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Jack loved the St. Louis Cardinals and Fighting Illini and traveled many times to see them play. He relished family trips to Glen Arbor, Mich.; Alaska; North Carolina; Florida; Las Vegas; New Orleans' and Southern California (the latter two to witness Illini football bowl games). He carefully and proudly tended his garden at home, going to war with the local squirrels and other pests. He always taught by example, supported his family no matter what, and was fun loving with a great belly laugh.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Buddy and Nova; his brother, Gary; his sister, Linda Sue; his wife, Mary Ann; his son, Mark; and his daughter, Debbie.
He is survived by his daughter-in-law, Lisa; his grandchildren, John (Carrie), Rob and Caroline; his great-grandchildren, Jack and Luna; his sister-in-law, Jane Queller; his brother-in-law, David (Mary) Sobkvoiak; and his partner, Karen Sue Rice.
Jack’s family would like to thank Champaign-Urbana Nursing and Rehab facility and Transitions Hospice, who provided care and comfort in his last months of life.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at Grace Lutheran Church in Champaign. In lieu of flowers or donations, Jack’s family has a special request: For the upcoming season, please cheer for the Fighting Illini basketball team, and pray for the Fighting Illini football team.
Jack lived a long and fulfilling life, creating as much joy as he could for everyone around him. He will always be remembered as a small-town boy at heart with big dreams to take care of those he loved. We will miss him greatly.