CHAMPAIGN — Jack Faullin, 86, of Champaign died Saturday (Aug. 22, 2020) at Champaign Urbana Nursing and Rehab, Savoy, after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Jack was born July 12, 1934, in St. Joseph, the son of R.C. and Adelia Faullin. Jack was a friend to all who knew him and set standards for excellence, honesty and hard work for his sons to follow. He so loved his wife, Linda, who he married on Sept. 3, 1960, and who survives at Clare Bridge memory care, in Brookdale Senior Living, Urbana.
Jack could fix anything and served as the foreman of the University of Illinois electrical shop until his retirement in 1992. He was a lifetime member of Local 601 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, served his country in the U.S. Army and was an avid golfer. He was a member of First United Methodist Church Champaign, where he served as an usher.
Jack’s love of family began with his older brothers, Bob and Dick, who passed before him, and his younger sister, Sherrill, who survives.
He will be dearly missed by his two sons, Mark (Lynne) Faullin of Normal and Jeff (Elizabeth) Faullin of Winston-Salem, N.C.; four grandchildren, Allison (Christopher) Piszar of Moorpark, Calif., Hayden Faullin, of Pacific, Mo., Jack Faullin II of Mooresville, N.C., and Joe Faullin of Chapel Hill, N.C.; and one great-grandchild, Cora Rae Piszar, who was born on July 7, 2020.
He had a special place in his heart for all his nieces and nephews, especially Sherrill’s children, Melissa and Angela, and their families.
A private graveside service will be held at Eastlawn Burial Park, Urbana. Memorial donations may be made to empty tomb, inc.