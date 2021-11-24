CHAMPAIGN — Jack Leo Gaines, 78, of Champaign passed away Saturday (Nov. 20, 2021) at home.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, Urbana. Following the visitation, there will be a funeral service at 1 p.m. and a procession to Grandview Memorial Gardens.
Jack was born on Jan. 30, 1943, in Champaign, to parents Leo and Thelma (Henderson) Gaines. During his career, he worked as an operating engineer at Union 841 for 50 years and retired at Champaign Asphalt. Jack also volunteered as a firefighter at the Eastern Prairie Fire Protection District. Jack married his wife, Marcella Ann Hauersperger, on May 21, 1962. He loved to go ice fishing and hunting, especially when it meant he could get some deer jerky and steaks. Jack lived for his great-grandkids and loved his family dearly. He will be missed and remembered by his family and many friends.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marcella Ann Gaines; and daughters, Marcia Gaines and Angela Schoonover.
Survivors include his grandchildren, Toni Brooks, Christopher (Ashleigh) Schoonover, Julie (Rick) Hulse and Hayze Schoonover; great-grandkids, Trent, Paige, Kileigh, Ryker, Elizabeth, Marshall and Phynix; brother, Lloyd (Rita) Gaines; sister, Shirley Crum; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
