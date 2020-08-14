VANDALIA — Jack Lee Garland, 94, of Vandalia passed away Tuesday (Aug. 11, 2020) at Fayette County Hospital, Vandalia.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at Unity Baptist Church (former Temple Baptist Church, Highway 185/Airport Road), Vandalia, with Ed McCammack officiating. Interment will follow in Glendale Cemetery, Fillmore. Military rites will be accorded at the gravesite by Crawford-Hale American Legion Post 95, Vandalia & Brownstown VFW Post 9770. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at Unity Baptist Church.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, the Special Olympics or Glendale Cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed at hohltandfilefh.com.
Jack Lee Garland was born on Sept. 27, 1925, in Schram City, the son of Roy and Verna (May) Garland. He married Betty Louise Greer on Nov. 1, 1944; she preceded him in death Dec. 22, 2013. Together, they shared nearly 70 years of marriage and raised five children.
Jack started working for Meadow Gold before owning three of his own Mister Softee ice-cream trucks; he later owned and operated a Marathon and three Shell gas stations in Champaign, a Lincoln Lodge in Effingham and a Travel Lodge in Grants, N.M. In his spare time, Jack loved to go dancing, golfing and bowling.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran and member of Temple Baptist Church, Masonic Temperance Lodge 16, Vandalia Lions Club, Moose Lodge 1447 and Vandalia Country Club.
He is survived by his daughters, Doris and husband Gary Tate of Vandalia, Carol Klitzing of Vandalia and Judy and husband Aaron Jones of Philo; son, Gregory Garland and wife Diane of Champaign; daughter-in-law, Melody Garland of White Heath; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jack D. Garland; and sisters, Margie Rhodes, Mildred Evans and Jean Gallagher.