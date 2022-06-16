BEMENT — Jack D. Hicks, 68, of Bement passed away at 12:25 a.m. Wednesday (June 15, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Jack was born June 19, 1953, in Monticello, the son of James E. and Helen M. (Barlow) Hicks Sr. He married Sandra L. Landsaw on Jan. 23, 1976, in Monticello. She passed away on Jan. 17, 2020.
Jack is survived by his sons, Tim Wegrich (Shannon) of Bement, Don Wegrich (Chasidy) of Deland and Casey Hicks (Kathy) of Bement; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; his brothers, Jim Hicks (Becky) of Monticello and Jerry Hicks (Debi) of Monticello; and sister, Jo Ellen Funk of Monticello.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; sister, Judy Giddings; and brother-in-law, Charlie Giddings.
Jack retired from the Clinton Power Station. He was a member of the Bement Lions Club and enjoyed golfing, hotrods and car shows. He especially loved spending time with his family and spoiling his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, June 21, at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. Funeral services will be at noon Tuesday, June 21, at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home. Interment will be held in Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude Children’s Research. Hospital. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.