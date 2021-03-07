URBANA — Jack King, 81, of Urbana passed away at 6:16 p.m. Tuesday (March 2, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Jack was born on April 18, 1939, in Urbana, the son of Bob and Agnes (Breen) King. He married Sharon Brown on Sept. 6, 1969, in Rantoul, and she survives. His faithful and loving marriage to Sharon for over 51 years is a testament to his deep sense of honesty, integrity and faithfulness. He would always respond to her with, “I love you, Baby,” and he meant it.
Also surviving is their daughter, Pam (Jeff) Kneller of Philo; son, Rob (Stephanie) King of Conroe, Texas; grandchildren, Brianna (Gerardo)Perez, Jack (Gina) Kneller, Mahala Kneller, Sophia Steele, Jenna (Da’Mar) Hodge, Peyton (Noble) Lindsey and Calab King; brother, Jim (Sandy) King of Arizona; and sisters, Marcia (Charlie) Hedrick of Penfield and Barb (Roy) Johnson of Penfield.
Jack graduated from Armstrong High School in 1957. He enlisted in the Army in 1959 and served for four years. Jack was a truck driver for JM Jones (SuperValu) for 27 years. He drove a truck for 40 years of his life, covering well over 2 million miles. He was always a good provider and a very hard worker. At the age of 40, Jack was told about Christ by a family Christ friend, Steve Kneller. He started reading through the Bible for himself and soon committed his life to Christ. This decision altered his life and the trajectory of his family significantly. When not at work, Jack would often be found laying on the couch reading his Bible. He could also be found watching every single episode of Andy Griffith and Matlock! He loved watching television. He also had an insatiable curiosity about the scriptures. It was Jack's relationship with Christ that would come to define him. His love for family and the Lord were hallmarks of his life.
His love for his grandchildren and the joy they brought him was evident in the way he laughed and smiled freely as long as they were around. He is deeply loved by his seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
He was not fond of milking cows and would tell us of how hard he had to work while growing up on the farm in Gifford. He loved ice cream and cashews and putting way too much butter on his cinnamon rolls. He had an easy smile and tender way about him. He was a simple man who loved his family and loved being at home. The legacy he has left is found in the lives of his loving family.
Our grief is great as it matches our love for this great man. As much as we hated to see him go, we find consolation that he knew where he was going. And we will join him there, some day, thanks to Jesus Christ, our savior.
Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.