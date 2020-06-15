ST. JOSEPH — Jack Wesley Knott, 79, died at 4:55 p.m. Saturday (June 13, 2020) in Urbana.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Mount Olive Cemetery, Mayview, with Dave Barcus officiating. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is handling arrangements.
Jack was born in Urbana on June 18, 1940, the son of Hiram Wesley Knott Jr. and Marian Louise Wood Knott. He grew up near Kolb Park in St. Joseph and spent countless hours playing along the Salt Fork River. Never afraid of work, he delivered newspapers as a young boy.
He graduated in 1959 from St. Joseph High School, where he had been a member of the choir and participated in the state vocal contest. After graduating, he attended Champaign Commercial College in 1962.
Jack married Barbara Gale Maddock on Aug. 17, 1963, at the St. Joseph Church of Christ; she survives him. Also surviving are two sons, Gregory John Knott (Brooke) of St. Joseph and Kevin Wesley Knott (Julie) of Homer; and two grandchildren, Riley Knott and Hayden Knott of St. Joseph. Additionally, he is survived by numerous cousins that he was especially close to.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, John Bluford Wood and Ella Wood; one brother, James B. Knott; and sister-in law, Patricia M. Knott.
Jack served in the Illinois National Guard from 1963-1969 as a staff sergeant in the 1144th Transportation Battalion. He completed basic training at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri.
He worked as a computing supervisor in the Computing Service Office at the University of Illinois from 1963-1997. He owned a jewelry store in the Lando Place Mall on campus for several years.
Actively involved in the St. Joseph community, he was a member of the St. Joseph Civil Defense and St. Joseph Lions Club, including president; served on the St. Joseph Township Swearingen Memorial Library Board; and was co-chairman of the 1972 St. Joseph Centennial. He also was a member of the Mount Olive Cemetery Association board. He was a member of St. Joseph Church of Christ.
Jack was first and foremost a people person. He never met a stranger and left countless smiles on people’s faces as they spoke and had a good laugh. He was an excellent singer and had performed hundreds of times at weddings, funerals and nursing homes.
After retiring from the UI, he spent his time taking care of others, including his parents and numerous great-aunts, and especially loved watching his grandchildren.
Growing up, he was especially close with his Grandma Wood of Lincoln, Ill., who loved to hear him sing. He produced a gospel album of her favorite songs, just so she could hear him sing anytime she wanted.
Jack enjoyed time with the McDonald's Coffee Group, his cat Sadie, going to the St. Joseph Casey’s, breakfast at Henk’s and especially loved going to any events his grandchildren Riley and Hayden were involved with.
Memorials may be given to the St. Joseph Township Library.