URBANA — Jack E. Logan, 80, of Bement, formerly of Urbana, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Kirby Medical Center, Monticello.
Jack was born May 28, 1939, in Champaign, the son of Robert and Vella (Collins) Logan. He married Bonnie Wiese on Feb. 14, 1991. She preceded him death Nov. 13, 2003.
He is survived by two sisters, Sharon (Raymond) Bielert and Judy (Gerald) Warmbier, both of Champaign; special friend, Ethel Carney of Bement; two stepchildren, Curtis Wiese and Christine Beamer; granddaughter, Kayli Beamer; great-granddaughter, Isabella Wiese; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bonnie Logan; and brother, Robert “Bobby” Logan.
Jack served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He owned and operated Logan Roofing in Urbana for several years until his retirement.
Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Grandview Cemetery. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorials may be made to Prairieland Shelter, 2173 County Road 750 East, Champaign, IL 61822. The family has entrusted Illiana Cremation Society to assist them in honoring Jack’s life. Memories may be shared with the family at illianacremation.com.